CHARLOTTESVILLE — Tony Bennett said Virginia needed to play with better intensity following a blowout loss to Purdue on Wednesday.
The Cavaliers’ freshmen answered their coach’s call Sunday evening.
No. 5 Virginia outlasted No. 7 North Carolina 56-47 in a game defined by the effort and intensity of Virginia freshmen Francisco Caffaro and Justin McKoy.
“We’re far from perfect, Carolina and us are both trying to keep finding our way, but you just have to fight, and I was thankful that those guys came to the party and responded from a thorough can of you know what at Purdue,” Bennett said.
While the frontcourt duo didn’t stuff the stat sheet, they played with tremendous energy on both ends. The players fought for rebounds, played tight defense in the post and battled near the rim. The energy seemed infectious, as the fans in John Paul Jones Arena appreciated the consistent effort of the youngsters.
With an engaged crowd, Virginia’s team looked completely different than it had just three days prior in West Lafayette, Indiana.
The game started slowly for both sides, though. It looked like anything but a top-10 matchup in the opening 20 minutes. The Cavaliers (8-1, 2-0 ACC) and Tar Heels (6-3, 1-1 ACC) were sloppy with the ball and quality shots were rare to begin the game. When teams found open looks, they didn’t frequently turn the good opportunities into points.
The score was locked at 5-5 until about the halfway point of the half before a few shots finally started to fall on both ends. Mamadi Diakite led UVa with eight first-half points, and Virginia took a 24-18 lead into the halftime locker room.
The subpar offensive performances came after each team suffered a blowout loss in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge earlier in the week. Virginia fell 69-40 to Purdue, and North Carolina struggled mightily in its 74-49 loss to Ohio State.
With the loss, North Carolina has scored fewer than 50 points in consecutive games for the first time since the 1947-48 season. The Tar Heels shot 1-of-14 from the 3-point line, and fouled several Virginia players in the act of shooting 3-pointers. UNC also shot 54.5% from the free-throw line.
“Since last year, the last two years, the last three years, I’ve gotten to be the worst coach I can ever remember because we’re doing some of the most unbelievable things [of] any team that I’ve ever had,” UNC head coach Roy Williams said. “We’ve got a job, and we have to try to get better later this week.”
Fortunately for the teams, and those in attendance, the teams found some semblance of an offensive rhythm after the halftime break. Both teams scored more consistently, and the intensity level rose.
Virginia played hard on the defensive end all night. Bennett’s team also performed admirably on the glass after struggling to rebound consistently against Purdue. Additional minutes for Caffaro proved valuable, and McKoy provided a spark off the bench.
“Coach, during the week and even last week, just challenged me just to keep bringing energy and just keep being tough and bring that to the team,” McKoy said. “I think that it’s a pretty natural part of my game.”
The North Carolina native didn’t take a shot, but the freshman finished with five rebounds, including three on the offensive glass, a steal and four points on six free-throw attempts. He flashed an ear-to-ear grin in the press conference when asked about taking down his home-state team.
“I would say all the games are important, but definitely there’s a little extra star by the North Carolina game,” McKoy said.
With Virginia leading 43-35 in the second half, Caffaro and McKoy combined to go on an 8-1 run to open up a 51-36 lead. Caffaro added two layups, including one through contact on a foul. McKoy added a pair of free throws after being fouled on a jumper.
Caffaro then added a thunderous dunk with 4:40 remaining to give Virginia a 51-36 lead. The crowd roared, and it roared again shortly after when Caffaro headed to the bench. The big man finished the game with 10 points and seven rebounds in 20 minutes.
“Just gotta play hard every time you get in,” the redshirt freshman said. “I think obviously Jack Salt helped a little bit on that. Every time he got in, he played hard. That’s what I want to learn from.”
Tomas Woldetensae also added a big lift in the backcourt, hitting a season-high three shots from beyond the arc. He finished with 11 points off the bench in his best offensive showing since joining the Cavaliers.
Coming into the night, bench production had been a concern for the Cavaliers. The team’s bench won them the game Sunday evening.
UVa needed intensity and physicality after being bullied by Purdue on Wednesday night in one of the most lopsided losses in the Tony Bennett era. Virginia’s two freshmen off the bench brought exactly that Sunday.
“I said before the game, thankful for what Purdue showed us,” Bennett said. “It showed us a lot, and we tried to gleam from that what we could. Though it didn’t feel good, I think we fought the right way and learned from that.”
