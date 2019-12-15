Virginia quarterback Bryce Perkins won the Dudley Award on Sunday night after leading the Cavaliers to the ACC Coastal Division championship and a berth in the Orange Bowl.
Perkins won the award, which is given to the top NCAA Division I college football player in the commonwealth of the Virginia, for the second consecutive season. The other finalists were Virginia Tech linebacker Rayshard Ashby and James Madison defensive lineman Ron’Dell Carter.
It is the third consecutive season that a Virginia football player has won the Dudley Award, which has been awarded annually since 1990. Linebacker Micah Kiser won the award in 2017. Other UVa football players to win the Dudley Award are QB Shawn Moore (1990), QB Matt Blundin (1991), DE Mike Frederick (1994), RB Tiki Barber (1996), DB Anthony Poindexter (1997), WR Billy McMullen (2001) and DE Chris Long (2007).
Perkins, a senior, has had one of the best individual seasons in Virginia football history. Through 13 games, he has passed for 3,207 yards and 18 touchdowns and leads the Cavaliers (9-4) in rushing with 745 yards and 11 touchdowns.
He was at his best against Virginia Tech on Nov. 29, finishing with 311 passing yards and a touchdown as well as 164 yards and two touchdowns on the ground to lead the Wahoos to their first win over the Hokies since 2003.
“I don’t think there’s anything he can’t do,” Virginia football coach Bronco Mendenhall said of Perkins after the Cavaliers’ win over Virginia Tech. “There’s not a play he can’t make. I think Bryce Perkins changes the face of UVa football. This era certainly doesn’t happen without Bryce at quarterback.”
Perkins, who joined the Virginia football program last season as a transfer from Arizona Western College, is 17-9 as Virginia’s starting quarterback over the past two seasons. Perkins will play his final game in a Virginia uniform on Dec. 30, when the Cavaliers take on Florida in the Orange Bowl in Miami Gardens, Florida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.