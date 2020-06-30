Wednesday marks the start of a new month, and it also marks the start of Phase III in Virginia’s reopening plan.
That means changes are coming to the way businesses operate amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and it also affects how Virginians can exercise.
While gyms opened up as part of Phase II of Gov. Ralph Northam’s reopening plan, they’ll open to a larger capacity in Phase III. Restrictions surrounding both recreational sports and swimming also loosen in Phase III.
Here’s a closer look at what Phase III means for Virginians.
Gyms and fitness centers
One of the major changes for gyms for fitness centers is that occupancy “must be limited to no more than 75% of the lowest occupancy load on the certificate of occupancy.” This is an increase from the roughly 30% capacity gyms were asked to operate at when Phase II began.
Gym goers are still asked to maintain 10 feet of physical distance between other patrons. Understandably, this could become more challenging to put into practice as more people are allowed in gyms under Phase III guidelines.
Fitness centers are still advised to screen people before they enter the facility. Whether this means taking a person’s temperature or just having them sign a waiver and answer a few questions like other locations are doing, is up to each fitness center.
Group exercise classes are allowed, assuming instructors and participants maintain 10 feet of social distance.
If you head out to the gym or fitness center, expect employees in customer-facing areas to still wear masks, and there should be hand sanitizing stations throughout facilities. Strict cleaning policies are still in place when it comes to shared equipment.
Swimming pools
Hot tubs, spas, saunas, spray pools and interactive play features are still closed. Indoor and outdoor swimming pools can open up at 75% occupancy under Phase III guidelines.
Physical distancing of 10 feet per swimmer is required, unless the people are from the same household. Under Phase II, only lap swimming was allowed. Phase III allows for “free swim.”
Additionally, people can sit on pool decks assuming there’s 10 feet of distance between each person.
Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County public pools remain closed.
Recreational sports
It’s recommended that people maintain 10 feet of distance whenever possible. Shared equipment should be disinfected.
The bottom line
There will be variation in openings depending on each city and business, but Phase III represents a step closer to normal when it comes to exercise in the commonwealth. Gyms, group classes and many recreational activities are allowed as we enter the summer months.
It’s important to note that the virus isn’t gone just because Phase III takes effect. It’s still important to distance from strangers, while taking proper safety precautions to avoid contracting the virus and passing it to others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.