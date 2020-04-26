Hello Post High students!
We miss you and we hope that everyone is staying healthy. This is a tough time in our nation and world, but we know you will rise above and accomplish great things! Please work hard on the skills you have learned in the STEP Learning Lab (Independent Living skills, Self Advocacy, Health & Fitness, Team work, and more....). These skills will help you to meet the challenges we face every day during this time of isolation.
Reach out to your classmates and offer support, friendship, and encouragement. We all need a lot of TEAM support and Post High is all about the TEAM!! Keep in touch and keep Smiling.
It will get BETTER!!!!!
Mr. Black and Mrs. Bunch
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.