To my dear sweet students,
I am so sad about the way our year ended. To my 5th graders I wish you the best as you transition into middle school next year. I am so extremely proud of all that each and every one of you accomplished this year and I know that you and your families will continue to build on that growth throughout this break. Know that you are missed and loved tremendously. Please stay in touch and keep me up to date with all of your adventures! Until I get to see you again remember that I love you all and just keep reading.
Love and Hugs,
Mrs. Layne
