Hey kiddos!
I miss you all so much. I know this is a confusing time for most of you, but I want you to know that all of us at SDES are thinking about you every day! We WILL see you again. Even if your teacher is different when you go back you will still be able to see your teacher from this school year and give them a big hug! While you are home it’s a good idea to keep reading, writing and practicing your math skills. There are a lot of fun ways to do this just like you did in class. Just ask your adult for help. :)
Also, make sure you are getting exercise too! Sometimes a schedule can help you feel better. Ask your adult at home for help with this too.
Can’t wait to see you all!
Love you!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.