Hello friends! It is Thankful Thursday today, and I am thinking about how thankful I am for the time we had together this year. You have learned and grown so much! I hope you are still reading at home — reading takes us to new friends and places when we can't actually go somewhere. Keep practicing your math skills, because they will add up to a bright future ahead! Always stay curious about the world around you. There are so many experiments to try, so much nature to explore in your own space. Remember the love that we shared in our morning circles, and share that love with everyone around you. Your kindness and smiles will not only fill YOUR bucket, but the buckets of family, friends, and neighbors. It's time for us to find creative ways to do that, and I know you can!
Love and air hugs!
Mrs. Hall
