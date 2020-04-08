Dear Class,
I miss you so much! I hope you are keeping busy and staying healthy! (How many times have we talked about keeping your hands off your face?!?)
Please make sure you are checking Google Classroom daily for things to do to keep you learning!
I hope you are spending lots of time playing outside in the SUNSHINE!!
Remember the book I read to you at the beginning of the year, "Have You Filled A Bucket Today"? It was all about doing and saying kind things to keep people's buckets full. Remember to fill a bucket everyday!
Love you all!
Ms. Patterson
