A day after Governor Ralph Northam announced the decision to cancel the remainder of the school year, the Virginia High School League offered a glimmer of hope that some spring sporting events could still be played in late spring/early summer.
On Tuesday, the VHSL’s crisis management team unanimously recommended to delay any final action on the spring sports season until May.
“While we recognize the importance sports has on our students and communities, the COVID-19 threat is real and people need to follow the regulations and recommendations from the CDC, Virginia Department of Health and the Governor,” VHSL executive director Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun said in a press release. “We must make that our number one priority.”
Haun said the crisis management team overwhelmingly felt a decision on an extension to the spring sports season should be put on hold until May. Any options for the sports season will require that COVID-19 is no longer a threat and poses no health risks to student-athletes or the public.
“This is extremely serious and a lot has to happen before May for us to extend the season,” Haun continued. “In every situation, every decision we make has been, and will be made, in the best interest of our student-athletes and public safety.”
Jefferson District athletic directors met last week to discus contingency plans in case the season was allowed to resume. Charlottesville athletic director Rodney Redd said they devised one- and two-month season plans in hopes to salvage the spring sports season.
There are plenty of caveats with the decision and the crisis management team discussed the obstacles that would have to be resolved before implementing any options for spring sports for athletes.
For example, the first week is considered a “dead week” for all coaches and athletes and the VHSL would need to provide a one-time waiver to allow teams to practice.
Since physical education forms expire on June 30, student-athletes would be required to have a new physical on file by July 1 to participate. In addition, parents must certify that student-athletes have insurance coverage in case of injury.
Even if games are eventually played, the VHSL will not recognize state championships for spring sports.
