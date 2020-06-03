Cox III, Jerald “Jared”

School: Wilson Memorial High School
Future plans: Continuation in Home-Bound schooling and therapy through Augusta County Schools until the age of twenty-two.
Accomplishments: My parents were told I would never sit up on my own; much to their surprise, I sat up for the first time at the age of four.
Extracurriculars: Avid Music Lover, Car enthusiast, as well as going on rides in my Momma’s truck.
Favorite quote: “You’re not disabled by the disabilities you have, you are able by the abilities you have.”
Favorite memory: Trying an Apple Cider Slush at Carter Mountain Orchard for the first time, last Fall.
Advice to future generations: Recognize and appreciate what the older generations have done.