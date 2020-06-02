Cox, Myranda

School: Wilson Memorial High School
Future plans: Attending Blue Ridge Community College for the next two years, then transferring to University of Virginia to major in Human Biology. Then, to attend medical school to become a doctor in Neonatology.
Accomplishments: Awarded Ella G. Agnew Scholarship
Extracurriculars: Member of 4-H Club for nine years. Augusta 4-H Teen Volunteer for six years. Senior Class Historian
Favorite quote: “Do not go where the path may lead, go instead where there is no path and make a trail.” - Ralph Emerson
Favorite memory: One of my favorite memories is going to Pigeon Forge, TN with my family. We have many good memories there.
Advice to future generations: Cherish the simple, precious moments in life. Never take things for granted and appreciate all the opportunities available to you.