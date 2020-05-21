Flavin, Kendall

School: Staunton High School
Future plans: Kendall will be attending Christopher Newport University in the fall of 2020. She plans to major in business with a focus on management & marketing. Kendall was accepted into the President's Leadership Program at CNU as well and will also earn a minor in leadership as a part of the program.
Accomplishments: Kendall earned a scholarship from CNU for the President's Leadership Program. She was also awarded the Elizabeth Brant Scholarship, Grasp Last Dollar Scholarship, and The American Red Cross/National Honor Society Gift of Life Scholarship. Kendall graduated with Magna Cum Laude honors.
Extracurriculars: Kendall is a member of the National Honor Society. She was a student mentor and assisted any student needing academic assistance. Kendall also is a member of the SHS Key Club and served as a Treasurer and Secretary of the club. Kendall was a passionate member of the Symphonic Band and also earned seats in the Valley Honor Band & the All-District Honor Band each year she auditioned. She played varsity softball her freshman & sophomore years of school. Outside of school Kendall was a founding member of the GAPP Youth Coalition. She attended the YADAPP Youth Leadership Conference hosted by Virginia ABC each summer. In July 2020 she was to be a youth leader at the conference before it was canceled due to COVID-19.
Favorite quote: "Sometimes we only see how people are different from us, but if you look hard enough, you can see how much we're all alike" — Princess Jasmine from "Aladdin"
Favorite memory: My favorite high school memory is the band trip we took to Walt Disney World and getting to march in a Disney parade. It was extremely special to be able to experience that magic with my friends!
Advice to future generations: Don't be afraid to try something new. If an opportunity presents itself to you, grab it by both hands!