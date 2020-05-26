Marx, Colin

School: Wilson Memorial High School
Future plans: Colin plans on attending Old Dominion University majoring in Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering.
Accomplishments: Colin has won Waynesboro Elks Most Valuable student scholarship. DuPont Community Credit Union Scholarship. ODU Merit, Honors, and Leap scholarships.
Extracurriculars: Varsity Shenandoah Valley District Soccer, Indoor track, Wellness Club, Soccer Club, running club
Favorite quote: Contrary to popular belief, I know exactly what I’m doing. -Tony Stark
Favorite memory: One of my favorite memories was post soccer game meals, food, fun, and friends.
Advice to future generations: Always create your own path