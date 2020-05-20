Slack, Julia

School: Wilson Memorial High School
Future plans: Julia's plan is to go to Mary Baldwin University for four years to major in Elementary Education.
Accomplishments: Julia was accepted into the Academic Honors Program at Mary Baldwin University. Julia also received the Mary Baldwin Merit Scholarship and the MBU Shen-Rock Regional Scholarship.
Extracurriculars: Julia was a member of Singing Sergeants throughout her high school career, and also participated in the school musical her 10th, 11th, and 12th grade years. Julia participated in the Augusta County mentorship program, where she was placed in a third grade classroom at Hugh K. Cassell Elementary School.
Favorite quote: "I am way too sleep-deprived to deal with your negativity right now." -Jake Peralta, Brooklyn Nine-Nine.
Favorite memory: Julia's favorite high school memory is participating in the 2019 production of "Footloose: The Musical."
Advice to future generations: Don't worry about what others think of you. Everyone is too busy worrying about their own life choices to judge yours.