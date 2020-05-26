Soyars, Abigail

School: Wilson Memorial High School
Future plans: Attending the Virginia Military Institute to study Modern Language (Arabic)
Accomplishments: The Air Force ROTC Scholarship Captain of the Girls Track Team
Extracurriculars: Varsity Indoor and Outdoor Track, Civil Air Patrol, National Honor Society, Class Officer, Student Council Association, Scholastic Team, Bridge Christian Church Youth Prayer Leadership Team, Bridge Christian Church Youth Program, Shenandoah Valley Governor’s School Fellowship of Christian Athletes
Favorite quote: “Carpe Diem boys. Seize the day. Make your lives Extraordinary. “ Dead Poets Society
Favorite memory: My favorite memory would have to be attending The Shenandoah Valley Governor’s School and having the opportunity to grow in my friendships with people from my own school, but also people from other schools who I would have never met. It was an honor to laugh and joke with them through the difficult times.
Advice to future generations: My advice would be to get involved and be active in your school. One day you’ll look back and regret not participating. Another piece of advice would be to work your hardest and ask for help when you need it.