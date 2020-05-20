sprouse, Nick

School: Wilson memorial high school
Future plans: Furthering his HVAC education while currently holding a leading position at Driver Heating & Air
Accomplishments: Completed a 2 year program thru Valley Career and Technical Center for HVAC
Extracurriculars: Played Jv and Varsity Football along with baseball and basketball
Favorite memory: Its hard to choose but one inparticular is the day Nick got a phone call from one of his very special coaches asking him to return to play his last year of Football. He smiled and said he would return but told us " I will play but I'm gonna be me and play the way I know football" he played his Senior year and came out stronger than ever, with no regrets. As his parents, we was glad he stepped back out on that field under those lights with his friends for one last time!
Advice to future generations: never give up and always follow thru with your dream.