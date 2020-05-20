Wilmer, Tyler

School: Riverheads High School
Future plans: Attending Roanoke College for the class of 2024. During my time on campus I will be majoring in Health and Exercise Science. I have also been recruited for the Cross Country and Track and Field teams.
Accomplishments: I have run 4 years of Cross Country and 3 out of the 4 years I ran in the Cross Country state meets each year placing between 30-40th place. During my time on the Cross country team I was awarded twice the Gladiator Award, which is the highest honor a Riverheads athlete can receive for his accomplishments and commitment to their team. I have also run 3 years of Track and all 3 years ran in states. But during my junior year of track I was named 3rd in state for the 800 meter dash and 8th in states for the 1 mile. Because of my achievements in my junior year I was awarded the teams most improved award.
Extracurriculars: Cross Country Track and Field Church groups/ Support
Favorite quote: Always finish strong! - John F. Ludt III (Grandfather)
Favorite memory: Becoming the 3rd in state for the 800 meter dash my junior year.
Advice to future generations: Never be afraid to ask for help when you have struggles, because it is not a sign of weakness it only shows strength.