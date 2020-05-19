Witry, Jacob

School: Waynesboro High School
Future plans: Will be attending Virginia Tech in the fall, majoring in Engineering.
Extracurriculars: Shenandoah Valley Governor’s School WHS Cross Country WHS Track Beta Club National Honor Society WHS Forensics WHS Concert Band WHS Fresh tones WHS Concert choir Boy Scouts WHS Jazz band Student council
Favorite quote: “Send it”
Favorite memory: Finishing my first cross country race
Advice to future generations: Don’t slack in school, but remember it’s not worth it unless you’re having fun too.