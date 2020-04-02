Hello, precious angels!
First and foremost, I miss you. Your other teachers miss you. Your administrative staff misses you. We miss you. A lot. We miss the sounds of your laughter and conversation in the halls. We miss the personal connections we have with each and every one of you. We miss being able to provide you not only necessary knowledge, but we also miss being able to provide you with whatever else you needed. We miss seeing you grow and learn every day. Truly, we miss you.
Second, use this time to continue learning. I don't necessarily mean learning from your school work (which I encourage you to complete!), but learning in general. Read a new book. Start a hobby. Be creative. Build something. Learn about a new topic. Write your narrative about this situation. Take a walk. Continue to learn and grow.
We miss you, truly.
