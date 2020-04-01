Hi First Graders! I hope you all are well and are staying busy by reading, writing, and playing! I want you to know that I miss every single one of you and I love you all! I hate that our year got cut short and we aren’t able to finish out first grade together.
However, I want you to know that I am always here for you and I’m thinking about you daily! I miss your hugs and silly jokes, I miss your questions and your laughter. I hope you are enjoying your days and you are finding ways to still be creative and learn. Do something kind for someone, read your brother or sister a book, draw a picture and remember to have fun!
I love you and miss you!
Love, Mrs. Show❤️
