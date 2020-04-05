To my dearest Wenonah students,
I miss each and every one of you more than you could ever imagine.
While this is all so difficult to understand and accept, it has certainly served as a reminder to appreciate even the littlest things in life. I miss greeting each of your smiling faces and embracing your huge hugs the minute you walk through the door each morning!
This time apart has reminded me just how much those small moments each day matter. I am holding those moments with each of you so close to my heart. While we are apart, I want you to make the most of everyday and try to find joy in the little things!
Even though we cannot be together, I hope you know that you are loved! We are a family, and I know that we will get through this TOGETHER.
Love you always,
Ms. Flavin
