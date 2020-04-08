Hello 2nd graders!
I hope you are all doing well and staying busy while you’re at home!
I miss you so much and think about you each day. I miss seeing your smiling faces, your hugs, and your silly stories. I’m sad that our school year ended so suddenly but I know that each of you has already learned SO much this year.
Each day make sure you are reading. Write in a journal. You have become such good writers.
Practice some math. Make sure to get outside each day and play! Be creative and have fun! Remember to be a helper and to show kindness each day.
Much love,
Mrs. Goodberry
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.