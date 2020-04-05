Hello my you g artists!
I am so sad to not be able to hug you and send you off for the break our usual way. I want you to know how much you are loved and missed. I pray you stay healthy and happy! I will be coming up with a plan to get your portfolio and clay art back to you! You worked so hard on it I want you and your families to enjoy it!
Much love,
Mrs. Morris
