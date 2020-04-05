Kendra Thompson

Kendra Thompson, first-grade teacher at Wilson Elementary School in Fishersville.

Dear Class,

I miss you and love you all. Please continue to read and do a good job of being respectful to your parents. Know that you are loved and that I am so proud of you.

Love, Mrs. T

