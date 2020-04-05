Hi, Cool Youell's!
Ms. Sunshine and I miss everyone so much! Each morning Ms. Sunshine thinks we are going to school! She tweets and tweets! I tell her, "One day...one day!"
I hope you are visiting Google Classroom and especially the FlipGrid videos so we can stay in touch!
I have a brain teaser for you all. A gardener planted 10 trees in five rows. Each row had four trees in it. How did he do this? You can find the answer on Google Classroom Math — Game Challenges on April 10.
Stay home and stay well! And remember — “The thing that we did was, we didn’t give up" (Jay-Z).
LLama Out,
Mrs. Youell
