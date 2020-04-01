I am missing so many things about our days in room 44! Every day I think about the many morning meetings, learning, growing, laughs, high fives, hugs, secret handshakes, and even the frustrations we worked through and can’t help but smile at the great memories we made.
Yes, our time in person was cut short and I miss actually seeing and interacting in person with each of my students. However, our time together is not over. We will continue to grow and learn together through this new obstacle thrown our way.
As we say in our room all the time ... We can do hard things! I am excited to continue to find new and exciting ways to keep our connection alive throughout the coming weeks and months! You will always be one of my students and I am so thankful to be your teacher! I love and miss you all!
