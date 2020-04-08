Hi, Team Cookie Monster!
Words cannot describe how much I miss each of you! I miss seeing your smiles, listening to your hilarious antics and jokes, and laughing with you. I miss being able to learn and grow alongside you each day.
Even though our year was cut short, we can hold onto the memories we created this year. From our victories during Unified basketball to our many adventures in history and science class.
I also want to take a moment to recognize my seniors. I am so deeply sorry that your senior year got cut short. Four years ago I began my first teaching job and you became my first cohort of students. I have enjoyed getting to know each of you personally and watching you develop into the fine young men that you are. I am a better person and teacher for having known you!
I love you!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.