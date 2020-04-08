My young musicians, how I miss making music with you each day! Your smiles, your laughter, your antics, your beautiful singing and piano playing are gifts. Please let music do in the coming weeks what it does best. Let it relieve your stress, drown the anxiety, and flood your heart with peace.
To my seniors: you already know what I'm feeling. It's very hard, isn't it? You are remarkable in so many ways, and you will forever be welcome in my classroom. Those blocks will be painted. We will reminisce and laugh and cry together. I'll do everything I can to make it happen. I love you all to the moon and back. Take special care of you and yours and know I'm here for you if you need a listening ear or a virtual shoulder.
In singing spirit,
Mrs. Edwards
