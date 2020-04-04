Dear Students,
My classroom and life aren't the same without your laughter, silly jokes, and antics. I can't wait to connect with you again on our learning platform. This is an exciting time! Embrace the positivity and an attitude of gratitude. Things are looking up! Our learning and writing exploration will continue. Just wait to see what we have in store! Even though you are not able to see our, "Beautiful Words" bulletin board, one has been made for us online. Start recording your quotes. Opportunities are waiting!
Please know how much you are loved and adored. We will reconnect soon!
Love always,
Amy Kennedy
