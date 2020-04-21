To my dear Wilson Community Students & Seabees,
Who knew when we (Seabees) first studied this virus in January that here we would be finishing the school year at home because of it?
As I dismantled each Mars Rover today and removed the tape with your names, I thought of each one of you. I smiled as I recalled your laughter, your uniqueness, as well as our shenanigans! I am so grateful to have been able to walk alongside of each one of YOU in a community knitted together by experiences with your families, sports, and extracurriculars.
I SEE YOU former Stingers/Hornets as you now battle this pandemic on the front lines in NYC hospitals, police departments, in the National Guard and within our local organizations.
I am as proud of you today as when I watched you ace that word sort in third grade!
Much admiration,
Mrs. Moore
#wilsonstrong
