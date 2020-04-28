My Dear Reading Students,
Words could never express how much I truly miss you. I miss your hugs, your laughter, your stories, and most of all your beautiful faces. I think about you each day and hope that you are staying healthy and safe. I am looking forward to the day that I can see you again, until then don't forget to pick up a book and...
R- remember that you are loved
E- enjoy this crazy journey and just be happy
A- always know that you are important
D- don't forget how proud I am of you
To my 8th graders- I know that you are excited about moving on to the high school and I am certain that you will accomplish great things. Stay in touch!
Sending love and big hugs,
Mrs. Lavender
#wearewilson #togetherweswarm
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.