Hey Stinger Squad!!!
Just want you to know how much I miss you. This has been quite an experience, not exactly how I thought our year would end!! Other than this unexpected ending, I hope your first year of middle school was as incredible as mine. We'll finish out this year a bit different than we imagined, but the one thing that won't be different is how important each of you are to me, In a few years, we will look back at this year and have quite the story to tell.
Stay healthy, stay safe and ALWAYS...be the very best YOU!! Much love to you all!!
