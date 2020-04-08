THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
95 IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING
AREAS
IN VIRGINIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 10 COUNTIES
IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA
ALBEMARLE CITY OF CHARLOTTESVILLE
GREENE NELSON
IN WESTERN VIRGINIA
AUGUSTA CITY OF HARRISONBURG CITY OF STAUNTON
CITY OF WAYNESBORO HIGHLAND ROCKINGHAM
IN WEST VIRGINIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY
IN EASTERN WEST VIRGINIA
PENDLETON
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CHARLOTTESVILLE, CROZET, FRANKLIN,
GREENFIELD, HARRISONBURG, HARRISONBURG, MONTEREY, STANARDSVILLE,
STAUNTON, STAUNTON, WAYNESBORO, AND WAYNESBORO.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.