Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...WEST WINDS 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS AROUND 50 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...IN VIRGINIA, AUGUSTA, ROCKINGHAM, PAGE, WESTERN HIGHLAND AND EASTERN HIGHLAND COUNTIES. IN WEST VIRGINIA, WESTERN PENDLETON AND EASTERN PENDLETON COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM 10 AM TO 5 PM EDT THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&